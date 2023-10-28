Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

120 non-custom paid tyres recovered

Staff Reporter
October 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Sakhi Sarvar police station claimed to have recovered about 120 non-custom paid tyres during a crackdown on smuggling. According to DPO, checking at internal and external routes of the district was continued unabated to control the flow of smuggling. On Friday, a Mazda truck was stopped and during checking the said quantity of tyres was found under a large quantity of onion bags. It was handed over to the customs authority. SHO Sakhi Server police station said dealers of smuggling goods would be dealt with iron hands.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023