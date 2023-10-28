120 non-custom paid tyres recovered

MULTAN - Sakhi Sarvar police station claimed to have recovered about 120 non-custom paid tyres during a crackdown on smuggling. According to DPO, checking at internal and external routes of the district was continued unabated to control the flow of smuggling. On Friday, a Mazda truck was stopped and during checking the said quantity of tyres was found under a large quantity of onion bags. It was handed over to the customs authority. SHO Sakhi Server police station said dealers of smuggling goods would be dealt with iron hands.