5000 litres of counterfeit mobile-oil seized

PESHAWAR - In a crackdown on counterfeit mobile oil, the district administration confiscated 5000 litres of counterfeit mobile oil packaged in bottles of renowned brands.
Acting on the directives of DC Aafaq Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Misbha Waheed conducted a raid in the well-known Shuba Bazar. During the operation, her team uncovered counterfeit mobile oil being sold in local shops.
The team also uncovered a storage facility where fake and recycled mobile oil was being repackaged with labels from various renowned brands. The authorities seized 5000 litres of Mobil oil, stickers from different brands, empty containers, bottles, and packaging machinery.