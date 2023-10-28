5000 litres of counterfeit mobile-oil seized

PESHAWAR - In a crackdown on counter­feit mobile oil, the dis­trict administration con­fiscated 5000 litres of counterfeit mobile oil packaged in bottles of re­nowned brands.

Acting on the direc­tives of DC Aafaq Wa­zir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Misbha Waheed conducted a raid in the well-known Shuba Bazar. During the opera­tion, her team uncovered counterfeit mobile oil be­ing sold in local shops.

The team also uncov­ered a storage facility where fake and recycled mobile oil was being re­packaged with labels from various renowned brands. The authorities seized 5000 litres of Mo­bil oil, stickers from dif­ferent brands, empty containers, bottles, and packaging machinery.