76th anniversary of India’s invasion of J&K marked as Black Day

ISLAMABAD - The government and people of Pakistan and the Kashmiri people yesterday observed the 76th anniversary of the Indian troops’ landing in Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘Black Day’.

The President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, in their special messages on the occasion, have reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir Cause.

They also underscored the need to reverse India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, which have triggered a process aimed at changing the demographic structure and political landscape of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The Foreign Minister addressed letters to the President UN General Assembly, the President UN Security Council, the UN Secretary General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the OIC Secretary General to apprise them of the latest situation in IIOJK. In these letters, the Foreign Minister has called for implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future. He has requested the international community to urge India to immediately release the political prisoners and dissenters, including Mr. Yasin Malik, for whom the Indian authorities have sought a death penalty.

The Foreign Secretary briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the situation in IIOJK. He also highlighted the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

A ‘Protest Walk’ was also held in Islamabad along the Constitution Avenue up to the ‘D-Chowk’. The walk was led by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi. The officers and staff members of the Ministry participated in the walk. A range of activities are being organized throughout the country to mark the ‘Black Day’, which include public rallies, seminars, webinars, panel discussions and photo exhibitions. With the active participation of Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora, Pakistan’s diplomatic missions around the world are also arranging special events to raise global awareness about India’s decades-long occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.