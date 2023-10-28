Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC sends Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand

May-9 violence

Our Staff Reporter
October 28, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment area during May-9 violence. Earlier, the police produced Khadija Shah before the court in connection with the hearing of the May-9 violence case. However, after a brief hearing, the court sent Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing her on expiry of the remand term. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on the case registered by Sarwar Road police. The police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers under the section of Anti-Terrorism Act over torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment area.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023