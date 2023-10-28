ATC sends Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment area during May-9 violence. Earlier, the police produced Khadija Shah before the court in connection with the hearing of the May-9 violence case. However, after a brief hearing, the court sent Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing her on expiry of the remand term. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on the case registered by Sarwar Road police. The police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers under the section of Anti-Terrorism Act over torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment area.