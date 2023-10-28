AWKUM excels in interdisciplinary research

PESHAWAR - Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has emerged as the undis­puted champion in the realm of Inter­disciplinary Research, securing the highest number of awards from the Di­rectorate General of Science & Technol­ogy at the prestigious Venture Capital ceremony at GIK Institute, Swabi.

This remarkable achievement is credited to the honourable Vice-Chan­cellor, Prof. Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq, who has tirelessly worked to elevate AW­KUM’s research capabilities, includ­ing the establishment of cutting-edge research and computer laboratories. AWKUM’s outstanding success in in­terdisciplinary research has garnered recognition within academic circles and earned accolades from the Minis­ter of Science, Technology & IT.

In a gala event at Venture Capital GIKI, AWKUM dominated the competition, securing the highest number of awards for their groundbreaking research initi­atives. The university’s commitment to fostering innovation and interdiscipli­nary collaboration has propelled it to the forefront of the research landscape.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq, a distinguished academician and visionary leader, has been instrumental in driving AWKUM’s research agenda. Under his guidance, the university has invested in state-of-the-art research and computer laboratories, providing students and faculty with the tools they need to excel in their respective fields.

“The recognition from the Directo­rate General of Science & Technology is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty and students,” Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq remarked. “At AWKUM, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of knowledge through interdiscipli­nary research, and this achievement reflects our unwavering commitment.”

The awards were presented to AW­KUM in various categories, highlighting the university’s excellence in diverse fields such as science, technology, en­gineering, and mathematics. The insti­tution’s achievements underscore its pivotal role in advancing research and development in the region.