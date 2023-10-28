AWKUM excels in interdisciplinary research

PESHAWAR - Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has emerged as the undisputed champion in the realm of Interdisciplinary Research, securing the highest number of awards from the Directorate General of Science & Technology at the prestigious Venture Capital ceremony at GIK Institute, Swabi.
This remarkable achievement is credited to the honourable Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq, who has tirelessly worked to elevate AWKUM’s research capabilities, including the establishment of cutting-edge research and computer laboratories. AWKUM’s outstanding success in interdisciplinary research has garnered recognition within academic circles and earned accolades from the Minister of Science, Technology & IT.
In a gala event at Venture Capital GIKI, AWKUM dominated the competition, securing the highest number of awards for their groundbreaking research initiatives. The university’s commitment to fostering innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration has propelled it to the forefront of the research landscape.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq, a distinguished academician and visionary leader, has been instrumental in driving AWKUM’s research agenda. Under his guidance, the university has invested in state-of-the-art research and computer laboratories, providing students and faculty with the tools they need to excel in their respective fields.
“The recognition from the Directorate General of Science & Technology is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty and students,” Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq remarked. “At AWKUM, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of knowledge through interdisciplinary research, and this achievement reflects our unwavering commitment.”
The awards were presented to AWKUM in various categories, highlighting the university’s excellence in diverse fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The institution’s achievements underscore its pivotal role in advancing research and development in the region.