Saturday, October 28, 2023
Bangladesh women win second T20I by 20 runs 

STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Bangladesh women beat Pakistan women by 20 runs to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match se­ries at the Zahur Ahmed Ch Stadium in Chattogram on Friday evening. The third T20I match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue. Chasing 121 to win, Pakistan fin­ished their innings at 100-7 in 20 overs. Bismah Maroof top-scored with 30 off 44 balls while Iram Javed (15) and Umm-e-Hani (14) also batted well. Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan took two wickets each while Fahima Khatun and Marufa Akter got one wicket apiece. Earlier put into bat first, Bangladesh managed to score 120-6 in 20 overs with Murshida Khatun (20) and Shorna Akter (27) bat­ting brilliantly for the visi­tors. For Pakistan, Diana Baig grabbed 2-34. SCORES IN BRIEF: BANGLADESH 120-6, 20 overs (Shorna Ak­ter 27*, Murshida Khatun 20; Diana Baig 2-34) beat PAKISTAN 100-7, 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 30; Nahida Akter 2-15, Rabeya Khan 2-21) by 20 runs. 

