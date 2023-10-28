Bilawal condoles demise of ex-Chinese Premier

KARACHI-Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. Bilawal, who is also Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, said in his condolence message that Premier Li Keqiang gave great importance to the strengthening of bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and China. It was the collective vision of the Pakistani and Chinese leaderships during the 2008-2013 that the PPP-led government under the guidance of the then President Asif Zardari led to the realization of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he recalled. Bilawal said Premier Li Keqiang would be remembered by the Pakistani people as a great friend of Pakistan.