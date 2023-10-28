Bilawal, Zardari condole former Chinese premier’s death

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party top leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari yesterday condoled the death of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed profound grief and sorrow over the news of the demise of the former Chinese Prime Minister.

Bilawal in a condolence message said that Premier Li Keqiang gave great importance to the strengthening of bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and China. It was the collective vision of the Pakistani and Chinese leaderships during the 2008-2013 PPP government under the guidance of President Zardari that led to the realization of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Premier Li Keqiang will be remembered by the Pakistani people as a great friend of Pakistan, Chairman Bilawal said. He extended condolences to the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the passing of the ex- Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Li Keqiang. Zardari fondly recalled that on the late PM’s first visit to Pakistan in 2013, he was presented with the Nishan-e-Pakistan by him as a token of the all-weather friendship between the two countries. Li Keqiang chose Pakistan for his first trip abroad after assuming office as the Chinese Premier to highlight the importance of Pakistan-China ties. This was at a time when the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an initiative by President Zardari was budding into a full-fledged manifestation of the historic bilateral cooperation between the two nations. The two leaders had also signed bilateral cooperative documents relating to trade, economy, education and infrastructure. Zardari extended condolences to the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people.