Black Day observed in Hyderabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris

HYDERABAD-Like other areas of the country, a Kashmir solidarity rally was organized in Hyderabad on Friday, as a Black Day protest against India’s unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir Valley. The event was led by Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi and Mayor HMC Kashif Shoro. Government officials, educators, social activists, and citizens attended the protest and the atmosphere of the city echoed with slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Kashmir Banega Pakistan”.

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah said that every Pakistani stands with the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom. He asserted that the widespread participation of citizens from all walks of life in this protest was a testament to the fact that all of us Pakistanis were united with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He highlighted India’s 76-year-long failed attempts to achieve its nefarious objectives and appealed to the United Nations and the global community to ensure the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir. Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi speaking at the event, expressed his belief that the sun of freedom will rise soon in the Kashmir region and that the people of Pakistan remain committed to supporting their Kashmiri brethren.

He stressed the critical connection between regional peace and the resolution of the Kashmir issue, calling on the United Nations to act on their resolutions concerning Kashmir, so that the Kashmiris have the right to live according to their aspirations and the development process in the region was accelerated. Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehwish Burero, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmad Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana, Assistant Commissioner Taluka Rural Ahsan Morai and other related officers and employees participated in large numbers in the rally.

Meanwhile, in a show of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, residents of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division observed “Black Day” on Friday to protest against India’s alleged illegitimate occupation of Kashmir. The day marked the aggression of India’s military entry into Srinagar on October 27, 1947, and its subsequent control over parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Various rallies and seminars were organized in these districts to draw international attention to the long-standing issue of Kashmir. Social and cultural organizations led rallies to condemn Indian actions in the region and called for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

In Larkana city, a program held at the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women Library Hall was organized by the District Administration Larkana and Education Department Larkana to denounce India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri struggle. Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Wahid Shaikh was the chief guest at the event.

During the program, Commissioner Abdul Waheed Sheikh emphasized the importance of character in the fight for freedom, highlighting India’s occupation of Kashmir in 1947 and the subsequent violation of the basic rights of Kashmiris.