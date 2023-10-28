Globally, approximately 21% of girls find themselves married before they reach adulthood. This translates to a staggering 12 mil­lion girls under the age of 18 each year, or an alarming 22 girls tying the knot every minute. A UNICEF report from 2018 highlights that around 18% of girls in Pakistan face early marriage, even though the legal age for marriage in the country is 18 for males and 16 for females.

Tragically, the reality is that boys are marrying as early as 15 to 16, while girls are being wed at the tender ages of 12 to 14. Shock­ingly, 39% of Pakistani women ca­pable of childbearing end up get­ting married before they turn 18. The average age for marriage in the country hovers at 18.6 years, but what’s even more dishearten­ing is that 40% of girls reach the age of 18 with a 4-year-old child. Child marriage has cast a long shadow over Pakistan, making it home to approximately 19 mil­lion child brides, as per UNICEF statistics. Astonishingly, one in six young women in the country is married off during their child­hood days. Child marriage is not limited to girls; it impacts boys as well. This practice carries grave consequences, ranging from med­ical and psychological issues to educational hurdles. In a coun­try with an estimated 19 million child brides, child marriage re­mains a haunting spectre that has lingered for decades.

It is a practice that knows no boundaries; it stands as the ut­most form of abuse persisting in our society, robbing children of their innocence, aspirations, and futures and compelling them to forsake school for household re­sponsibilities. The psychological trauma endured by these children is agonizing, as they grapple with the demands of adult responsi­bilities when they should be play­ing and learning. Child marriage has far-reaching consequences that go beyond the individual, af­fecting communities and societ­ies as a whole. It is a call to so­ciety to put an end to this grave injustice. The root causes of child marriage in the country include deeply entrenched customs and traditions, dire living conditions, prevailing gender norms, and a lack of education and awareness.

Poverty is a pivotal driver, casting a long shadow over this disturbing reality. Ending child marriage ne­cessitates a holistic, multi-facet­ed strategy that encompasses not just the legal dimension but also addresses the cultural, economic, and social elements that contrib­ute to this problem.

MARWAND RAZA,

Quetta.