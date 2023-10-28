Globally, approximately 21% of girls find themselves married before they reach adulthood. This translates to a staggering 12 million girls under the age of 18 each year, or an alarming 22 girls tying the knot every minute. A UNICEF report from 2018 highlights that around 18% of girls in Pakistan face early marriage, even though the legal age for marriage in the country is 18 for males and 16 for females.
Tragically, the reality is that boys are marrying as early as 15 to 16, while girls are being wed at the tender ages of 12 to 14. Shockingly, 39% of Pakistani women capable of childbearing end up getting married before they turn 18. The average age for marriage in the country hovers at 18.6 years, but what’s even more disheartening is that 40% of girls reach the age of 18 with a 4-year-old child. Child marriage has cast a long shadow over Pakistan, making it home to approximately 19 million child brides, as per UNICEF statistics. Astonishingly, one in six young women in the country is married off during their childhood days. Child marriage is not limited to girls; it impacts boys as well. This practice carries grave consequences, ranging from medical and psychological issues to educational hurdles. In a country with an estimated 19 million child brides, child marriage remains a haunting spectre that has lingered for decades.
It is a practice that knows no boundaries; it stands as the utmost form of abuse persisting in our society, robbing children of their innocence, aspirations, and futures and compelling them to forsake school for household responsibilities. The psychological trauma endured by these children is agonizing, as they grapple with the demands of adult responsibilities when they should be playing and learning. Child marriage has far-reaching consequences that go beyond the individual, affecting communities and societies as a whole. It is a call to society to put an end to this grave injustice. The root causes of child marriage in the country include deeply entrenched customs and traditions, dire living conditions, prevailing gender norms, and a lack of education and awareness.
Poverty is a pivotal driver, casting a long shadow over this disturbing reality. Ending child marriage necessitates a holistic, multi-faceted strategy that encompasses not just the legal dimension but also addresses the cultural, economic, and social elements that contribute to this problem.
MARWAND RAZA,
Quetta.