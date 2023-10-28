Chitral tehsil chief resigns over non-release of funds

CHITRAL - Shahzada Khalid Pervaiz, the elected Chairman of Tehsil Drosh in Lower Chitral, has tendered his resignation in protest against the provincial government’s failure to release development funds. He also expressed his intention to resign from his current party membership and join the PTI parliamentarians. He aims to serve the people of Chitral more effectively.
Shahzada Khalid Pervez, the Chairman of Chitral Tehsil Drosh, resigned due to the absence of funds for development projects and the failure to transfer power to the grassroots level. He now wishes to leave his current party and align with a new political party.
In this regard, he convened a consultative meeting presided over by Syed Ahmed Shah, also known as Quaid-e-Azam. Khalid Pervez, the Tehsil Chairman, is the son of the late Prince Mohiuddin, a prominent figure in Chitral politics who served as District Nazim, Member of the National Assembly, and Federal Minister of State with a substantial voter base.
Khalid Pervez had contested the local body elections for the Tehsil Drosh Chairman seat on the Pakistan People’s Party ticket and won. However, he asserts that the provincial government has failed to deliver on promises made to elected chairpersons, and councillors, and the allocation of funds and resources to the grassroots level.
Khalid Pervez held a consultation meeting with elders from Arando to Garam Chishma. After consulting with them, he intends to leave his current party and join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian Party led by Pervez Khattak. His objective is to serve the people of Chitral more effectively by aligning with the ruling party in the province.