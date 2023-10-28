Chitral tehsil chief resigns over non-release of funds

CHITRAL - Shahzada Khalid Pervaiz, the elected Chairman of Tehsil Dro­sh in Lower Chitral, has tendered his resignation in protest against the provincial government’s failure to release development funds. He also expressed his in­tention to resign from his cur­rent party membership and join the PTI parliamentarians. He aims to serve the people of Chi­tral more effectively.

Shahzada Khalid Pervez, the Chairman of Chitral Tehsil Drosh, resigned due to the ab­sence of funds for development projects and the failure to trans­fer power to the grassroots lev­el. He now wishes to leave his current party and align with a new political party.

In this regard, he convened a consultative meeting presided over by Syed Ahmed Shah, also known as Quaid-e-Azam. Khalid Pervez, the Tehsil Chairman, is the son of the late Prince Mo­hiuddin, a prominent figure in Chitral politics who served as District Nazim, Member of the National Assembly, and Federal Minister of State with a substan­tial voter base.

Khalid Pervez had contested the local body elections for the Tehsil Drosh Chairman seat on the Pakistan People’s Party tick­et and won. However, he asserts that the provincial government has failed to deliver on promises made to elected chairpersons, and councillors, and the alloca­tion of funds and resources to the grassroots level.

Khalid Pervez held a consul­tation meeting with elders from Arando to Garam Chishma. Af­ter consulting with them, he in­tends to leave his current party and join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian Party led by Pervez Khattak. His ob­jective is to serve the people of Chitral more effectively by aligning with the ruling party in the province.