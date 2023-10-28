CM Naqvi calls for timely completion of foreign-funded projects

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday called for timely completion of foreign funded projects as he presided over a meeting of the joint review committee held at the P&D Board. In attendance were the Country Directors of the World Bank, Mr. Najy ben Hassan, and the Asian Development Bank, Mr. Yong Ye, along with representatives from various donor agencies. The meeting also featured the presence of the Federal Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, administrative secretaries, and senior officials. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Chairman of P&D, Iftikhar Sahu, provided detailed briefings to the participants, while the Chief Minister assured his commitment to taking every conceivable measure for the punctual completion of these projects. Currently, there is progress underway on 12 World Bank-assisted projects valued at 2,456 million dollars and eight other initiatives funded by the Asian Development Bank, with a combined value of 849 million dollars, all within the province. The work spans a variety of projects, encompassing areas such as Punjab’s tourism for economic growth, agricultural and rural transformation, green development, and city programs, all in collaboration with the World Bank. Additionally, there are ongoing cooperative efforts with the World Bank and other agencies to achieve the successful implementation of the national health program. CM Naqvi further expressed the commitment to meeting targets in the fields of transport, environment, and family planning, welcoming the assistance from the World Bank and ADB in these endeavors. He emphasized the government’s dedicated efforts to yield enhanced results through effective teamwork, emphasizing the urgency in swiftly executing development projects. The provincial government is fully dedicated to fostering stronger collaborations with the ADB, World Bank, and other donors, with a strong commitment to making this partnership even more fruitful. Mr. Hassan appreciated the institutional reforms introduced by the Punjab government, acknowledging their significance. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said he salutes his Kashmiri brothers and sisters for bravely enduring every sort of Indian barbarity and tyranny. Lakhs of Indian military soldiers have kept the unarmed Kashmiris under detention and the people of Held Valley had been detained in their own houses. The CM, in his message on the ‘Black Day’ against Indian aggression, said that the obnoxious thinking of RSS had been fully exposed over committing inhuman besiege, oppression and torture of innocent Kashmiris. The silence of the world and international community holds neither rhyme nor reason over day by day deteriorating situation of Indian Held Kashmir. The liberation spirit of the Kashmiri people will win for them independence as it is their fundamental right. The CM urged the international media and human rights organisations to vociferously raise their voice for the freedom of Kashmiris. The Kashmiris have proved that India, by employing barbarous and atrocious power, could not subdue the independence movement of Kashmiri people.

Two development schemes approved

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Friday approved two development schemes of WATSAN/ Physical Planning & Housing & Environment sector with an estimated cost of Rs 4739.833 million. These schemes were approved in the 24th PDWP meeting of the current financial year 2023-24, presided over by P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo. The approved schemes are as follows: Provision of Tuff Tiles/Sewerage/ Drainage Scheme Malikwal area of Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs 603.683 million, and construction of Green Building for EMC, EPD and allied new entities established under PGDP (DLI-2, PGDP), Lahore at the cost of Rs 4,136.150 million.