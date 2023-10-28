COAS Rendering Hope

In a recent address during the 25th National Security Workshop, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, displayed an unwavering commitment to the nation’s safety and security. His candid remarks resonated deeply with the participants at this prestigious event, demonstrating the comprehensive nature of the discussions that took place. The COAS’s address, coupled with insights from the Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and the Director-General of Military Operations (DG MO), underscored Pakistan’s readiness to tackle multifaceted challenges, renewing hope among the attendees.

General Munir opened his speech by reiterating the paramount importance of every Pakistani’s safety and security, which he declared as non-negotiable. General Munir’s words not only highlighted the significance of collective security but also emphasised the role of the intelligentsia and civil society in countering hostile propaganda.

One of the key topics of discussion with the participants of the workshop was the repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, an issue of vital importance to Pakistan’s national security. General Munir’s clear stance on this matter sent a powerful message: the safety and security of Pakistanis cannot be compromised under any circumstances. In a country grappling with challenges such as smuggling, power theft, and the prevalence of narcotics, it is imperative to take stringent measures to curb illegal activities.

Border control was also addressed, highlighting the critical role played by the military in protecting Pakistan’s frontiers. The COAS’s emphasis on the collective responsibility of maintaining border security underscores the significance of this issue, as it directly impacts the safety and security of every Pakistani. Strong border control measures are essential to thwart external threats and ensure the integrity of the nation. The COAS candidly rendered hope to the participants that Pakistan is a blessed country and to have faith in Quaid’s saying that no power on earth can undo Pakistan.

General Munir also acknowledged the economic positivity generated through initiatives like the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). This recognition of the military’s involvement in holistic national development demonstrates its commitment to our prosperity as a nation, and such initiatives are vital to spur economic growth, create jobs, and improve the standard of living for all Pakistanis. As the nation continues to face challenges, the unwavering commitment of its armed forces remains a beacon of hope for a brighter, more secure future.