Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

London - King Charles III embarks Tuesday on a four-day trip to Kenya, his first visit as

monarch to a Commonwealth nation, where any comments he makes on Britain’s colonial past will be

closely scrutinised. Charles is expected to tackle “the more painful aspects” of the UK’s historic relationship

with Kenya -- namely the period of British rule, which ended in 1963, Buckingham Palace

has said. This will include the “Emergency” of 1952-1960, when colonial authorities imposed a

state of emergency in response to the Mau Mau guerrilla campaign against European settlers.

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered

in this period by the people of Kenya,” the palace said this month, announcing the trip. About

10,000 people -- mainly from Kenya’s Kikuyu community -- were killed during the suppression of

the uprising and as a result, the royal visit is likely to be greeted with mixed emotions. The king’s

trip also comes as the African nation prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence from Britain

in December. The choice of Kenya for his first visit to a Commonwealth nation since becoming king in

September has special resonance for the royal family.