CTD arrests 10 terrorists in operations across Punjab

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday claimed to have arrested 10 suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to banned organisations.

According to a CTD spokesperson, explosive material, grenades, mobile phones, and cash were also recovered from those arrested terrorists. The raids were conducted in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur and Sargodha areas of Punjab.

Cases have been registered against the arrest and a probe has begun into the matter, the CTD officials said.

The CTD officials said as many as 225 suspects have been taken into custody during 359 combing operations in Punjab, last week to maintain law and order situation in the province.

On October 20, two terrorists had been killed in a gunfight with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in the Mardan region.

The CTD spokesperson said that an arrested terrorist was taken to Swabi for seizing the cache of arms in the area. The CTD team was attacked by a group of terrorists in the area.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists including the arrested one were killed. The spokesperson said that arms and explosive material were recovered from the killed terrorist.