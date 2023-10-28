Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC directs illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan by Nov 01

APP
October 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario has asked all illegal foreigners residing in the jurisdiction of District South to leave the country by November 01. In a statement issued here on Friday, the DC said announcements had been made in various Masajids located in the district in this regard and illegal foreigners including Afghanis were advised to leave Pakistan. It is pertinent to know that government has decided to deport all illegal immigrants, living in Pakistan without having any travel documents since long time. They were given date line of November 01 to leave the country voluntarily, failing which action would be taken against them

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023