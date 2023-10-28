DC lauds Anam Hafeez for timely completion of development work

A meeting of District Development Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abida Farid, Deputy Director Development and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Anam Hafeez, Xen Building Muhammad Ramzan and other relevant department officers participated in the meeting. Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez and Xen Building Muhammad Ramzan gave a briefing to the Deputy Commissioner. The Deputy Commissioner approved the development works of the Revenue. The Deputy Commissioner said that the development works of the Revenue Department should be completed soon. Obstacles in the development works of the government should be solved immediately, he said, adding that negligence and negligence of the officers in the development works will not be tolerated.

Special attention should be paid to the materials used in the development works of the revenue department. It was told in the meeting that Rs 8 million will be spent for the construction and repair of sub-registrar office in Muzaffargarh district and Rs 7 million for the land record center. The deputy commissioner said that Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abida Farid will supervise the work of the revenue department. He appreciated Annam Hafeez for her efforts for progress and prosperity of district.