KHANEWAL - A consultant surgeon removed a 15-kg tumor after surgery on a female patient at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Friday. Hospital sources said that a general surgeon, Dr Rashid Minhas, operated on Haseena Bibi, (27), and removed a 15-kg tumor successfully. The patient is recovering fast, they said and added that relatives of patients were much delighted and have paid homage to the medic on the achievement.