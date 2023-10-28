Easypaisa, EFU Life and Roche unite to unveil innovative ‘Cancer Cover Plan’

LAHORE-In honor of World Breast Cancer Day, Easypaisa, EFU Life Assurance Ltd., and Roche joined forces to unveil an innovative “Cancer Cover Plan.” This pioneering initiative reflects the partners’ unwavering commitment to providing individuals and families with vital support and financial security during one of life’s most formidable challenges. The plan assures access to dedicated patient support and complementary cancer medication through Roche’s Unmol Patient Support Program.

Through this collaboration, Easypaisa customers will benefit from a comprehensive cancer insurance plan, of up to PKR 1 million, which is easily accessible through a user-friendly Mini-App of EFU integrated within the Easypaisa app. This streamlined application ensures a swift and convenient process, designed with simplicity in mind, enabling individuals to take their first step towards securing their future.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of key figures, including Farhan Hassan, Head of Easypaisa Wallet Business, TMB & Easypaisa, Mohammed Ali Ahmed, MD & CEO of EFU Life, Ms Nilofer Sohail, DGM & Head Channel Strategy & Execution, Shahmeer Nadeem Head of Products, Easypaisa and Farhan Bhatti, CFO and Head of Partnerships Roche Pakistan, alongside other distinguished members of the teams.

Speaking about this unique partnership, Farhan Hassan, Head of Easypaisa Wallet Business said, “At Easypaisa, we are deeply committed to enhancing the financial well-being of our customers and simplifying their lives. Our partnership with EFU Life and Roche empowers us to provide a holistic cancer insurance plan that offers financial support in a quick and convenient manner. We firmly believe that this initiative will have a profound impact on the lives of our valued customers and their families, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when we are reminded of the importance of early detection and treatment.”

During the event, Mohammed Ali Ahmed, MD & CEO of EFU Life, shared his thoughts: “This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our fellow citizens. The Cancer Cover Plan signifies a pivotal leap forward, one that offers unwavering support during life’s most challenging moments. Through our collaboration with our esteemed partners, we are providing individuals and families with the vital tools to confront the daunting specter of cancer with renewed confidence and resilience. This is the first time we have offered Cancer Cover through a digital platform and with such a simplified customer journey as we want the customer experience to be seamless”.

Farhan Bhatti, CFO and Head of Partnerships Roche Pakistan, shared: “Our commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes goes beyond the realm of pharmaceuticals. By collaborating with EFU Life and Easypaisa on the Cancer Cover Plan, we aim to be a source of support and assistance for individuals and families navigating the challenging journey of cancer. Together, we can make a meaningful impact.”

This collaboration between EFU Life, easypaisa, and Roche exemplifies a powerful union that transcends industry boundaries, working together to ease the burden of cancer on individuals and their families. We are united in our resolve to bring about positive change and provide financial security, hope, and support when it is needed most.