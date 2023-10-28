ECP says political parties to get election symbols soon

ISLAMABAD - Since the ECP has clarified that elections will not be postponed, the registered political parties and individuals interested to contest general polls will soon be awarded election symbols. The commission has allotted the eagle symbol to Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party (IPP) for the upcoming elections.

The IPP had requested the ECP for an election symbol of bat, bird and eagle in its choices. The rest of all the registered political parties prefer to contest in the polls over their old [registered] symbols. Elections Act, 2017 [Section-204] has given all the rights to the Election Commission of Pakistan to take action against the party regarding its election symbol. If the party fails to conduct intra-party elections and fulfilling other requirements it was not considered eligible to receive election symbols, according to the rules. The political parties will soon start preparing their required documents to get their desired election symbol for upcoming general elections. The ECP, according to the tentative schedule for the elections, set to hold the polls in the month of January.