I am writing to express my deep concern about the pressing environmental population issues that affect our community and the world at large. The strain on our environment is becoming increasingly evident due to the continuous growth of the planet’s population, leading to serious ecological and social consequences. Overpopulation contributes to problems like deforestation, habitat destruction, pollution, and the depletion of natural resources. Additionally, it exacerbates climate change, intensifies food and water scarcity, and poses a significant threat to biodiversity. These challenges are interconnected and have far-reaching impacts on our quality of life.
I urge our local and national authorities to prioritise sustainable urban planning, family planning education, and comprehensive policies aimed at addressing overpopulation. It is essential that we work together to find a balance between our growing population and the finite resources of our planet. Furthermore, as responsible individuals, we should all make efforts to reduce our ecological footprint by adopting more sustainable practices in our daily lives. We cannot afford to ignore the environmental population challenges we face. It is our collective responsibility to take action now before irreversible damage is done, and the choices we make today will significantly impact our future generations.
KANZA KANWAL,
Karachi.