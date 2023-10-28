Environmental population issues

I am writing to express my deep concern about the pressing en­vironmental population issues that affect our community and the world at large. The strain on our environment is becoming in­creasingly evident due to the con­tinuous growth of the planet’s population, leading to serious ecological and social consequenc­es. Overpopulation contributes to problems like deforestation, hab­itat destruction, pollution, and the depletion of natural resourc­es. Additionally, it exacerbates cli­mate change, intensifies food and water scarcity, and poses a signif­icant threat to biodiversity. These challenges are interconnected and have far-reaching impacts on our quality of life.

I urge our local and national authorities to prioritise sustain­able urban planning, family plan­ning education, and comprehen­sive policies aimed at addressing overpopulation. It is essential that we work together to find a bal­ance between our growing popu­lation and the finite resources of our planet. Furthermore, as re­sponsible individuals, we should all make efforts to reduce our ecological footprint by adopting more sustainable practices in our daily lives. We cannot afford to ig­nore the environmental popula­tion challenges we face. It is our collective responsibility to take action now before irreversible damage is done, and the choices we make today will significantly impact our future generations.

KANZA KANWAL,

Karachi.