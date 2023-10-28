Firdous Ashiq vows to bring out ‘Digital Pakistan’ from ‘Naya Pakistan

MULTAN - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan vowed on Friday to bring out ‘Digital Pakistan’ out of ‘Naya Pakistan’ with playing coherent role to meet dreams of youth by becoming their voice in the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here at press club, she said the sloganeers of ‘Naya Pakistan’ have buried it under 9th May incidents.

By now, the ‘Developed Pakistan’ was waiting for the youth to join IPP in order to end their decades-long frustration created through inherent politics, she added. She called the motive behind taking Eagle (proposed electoral symbol) was the dream seen by Allama Iqbal led the Quaid-e-Azam making an Islamic republic on map of the world.

“We’re going to strengthen Iqbal’s Eagle on the political horizon,” she maintained.

Underlying agenda of the party, she said that they were making mothers and sisters part of Digital Pakistan.

There would be free of cost electricity for consumers of 300 power units, she claimed, adding cheap and subsidised fuel would be offered for the two wheelers and small vehicles.

Speaking about political activities, Firdous said that the IPP is going to stage its first power show in Jahanian, district Khanewal on 28th October (today). The elected representatives from Multan had always played a vital role in the country’s political scenario, she opined. She vowed to give tough time to opponents in the upcoming election.

She demanded of holding election on basis of new electoral demarcation.

Firdous urged the ECP to come up to announce schedule for free and fair election. She said India had transformed Kashmir into the world’s biggest jail, adding that the IPP would represent the Kashmiris by becoming their voice. She also bemoaned the violence against the Palestinians, adding that the blood-bathing brothers, sisters, and children were facing violence from the powerful. Firdous questioned the silence of the world over the Palestinian issue, adding that it is our collective responsibility to wipe the tears of the Muslims.