First batch of relief goods dispatched to Gaza victims

LAHORE - Al-Khidmat Foundation has dispatched the first batch of relief goods to Gaza victims. The 13 truckloads of relief supplies include food items, medicines, delivery kits, baby kits, hygiene kits, mosquito nets and other essential items. Syed Waqas Jafari, Secretary General of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan told APP that in the first phase, these relief goods will be delivered to Egypt’s Rafah border with the help of NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), after which these goods will be delivered to Gaza. Meanwhile, according to the MoH in Gaza till October 27, the Rafah crossing with Egypt opened for the fourth consecutive day.