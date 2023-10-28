Five people shot dead in Shahpur, killers on the loose

LAHORE - At least five people were killed in firing at Shahpur ‘dera’ in Chung area, here on Friday. Police said that the persons were sitting at the ‘dera’ of Haji Shahzad Awan when suddenly some assailants appeared there and opened fire. As a result the five persons received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. While a five years old boy namely Abubakar was also injured in this incident. After the incident, the accused managed to escape from the scene. On information, concerned police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody and later shifted to mortuary for postmortem. The police and forensic teams collected evidences from the crime scene. Police said that it could be their old enmity however the real cause of the incident would be ascertained after thorough investigation. The dead persons have been identified as Malik Mustafa (55), Hafiz Murtaza (50), Malik Khadim (65), Fahad (18) and Ali Husnain. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused involved in this incident.

CC PO chairs meeting, reviews 5-point agenda

An important meeting was held at the Capital City Police Office here on Friday with CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana in the chair. DIG Investigation Imran Kishwer, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, SSP Security Khalid Mehmood and CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroz attended the meeting. In the meeting, construction of new police stations, renting new buildings, distribution of funds, construction and maintenance of special initiative police stations, shifting of police stations to rented buildings and new recruitments in police stations were reviewed. Besides, furniture for new police stations was reviewed. Names of several areas of Lahore were suggested for new police stations in the meeting . The SSP Admin told the meeting that 24 police stations were proposed to be converted into special initiative police stations while the change of police stations will be done in four phases. SSP Operations said that three new police stations were proposed to be built at Hanjarwal, Bhati Gate and Lohari Gate.