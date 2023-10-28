Saturday, October 28, 2023
Governor felicitates Karachi Whites on victory in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

APP
October 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulated ‘Karachi Whites’ captain Sarfraz Ahmed, players and team management on their success in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
The Governor said that the team under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, played an exemplary game throughout the tournament. He said that Karachi Whites’ performance against Faisalabad in the final was excellent. Tessori said that Karachi Whites batsmen and bowlers appeared in full form. He hoped that the new talent would emerge from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

