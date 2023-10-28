Governor urges world community to check atrocities against Kashmiris

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said the international community should play its role in checking Indian army’s atrocities against innocent Kashmiris. Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Kashmir Black Day at Alhamra hall here on Friday, he said durable peace could not be established in the Subcontinent without resolving the Kashmir issue, urging the international community to pay attention to just solution to Kashmir and Palestine issues so that the future of the world could be secured. The Kashmir Black Day is marked to condemn illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indian occupying forces on October 27, 1947 and the ceremony was held under the auspices of the Punjab Information and Culture Department. Balighur Rahman also inaugurated a photo exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery and led a rally to mark the black day. He said today people of Pakistan and Kashmiri people living in the world are observing Kashmir Black Day against India’s invasion and occupation of Jammu & Kashmir on October 27, 1947. He said the purpose of observing the day was to draw the attention of the international community to the Indian occupation and oppression of Kashmiris so that the oppressed Kashmiris get their right to self-determination. He said people across the country are protesting against the Indian armed aggression against the Kashmiris. He said the protest was a clear message to the world that India was a belligerent country that has destroyed the peace of the Subcontinent. The governor said Pakistani and Kashmiri people have given a clear message to the world today that durable peace could not be established in the region without resolving the Kashmir issue. He said the oppressed Kashmir and Palestine are waiting for immediate help and assistance from the United Nations and the world, adding that the United Nations and the international community should play their active role in this regard. He said that children, women, and civilians are being targeted in Palestine. Even hospitals are being bombed. The world powers should play a role for a ceasefire in Palestine. He urged the world powers to ensure the implementation of the UN resolutions regarding the solution of the Kashmir issue because it is not just a geographical issue but a matter of the future of South Asia which cannot be ignored. Balighur Rehman, while thanking the participants in the protest rally, reiterated the commitment that the government and the nation stand with the oppressed Kashmiris living in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and that Pakistan will always support the oppressed Kashmiris in human, moral and diplomatic terms. Provincial Secretary Information and Culture Daniyal Gillani, Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, Hurriyat leader Zahid Safi and a large number of people attended the rally.