Govt terms media as vital state pillar: PM

Our Staff Reporter
October 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul- Haq Kakar on Friday said the government believed in the freedom of media and considered it an important pillar of the state.

He expressed these views as Information Minister Murtaza Solangi called on him here at the PM House.

The meeting discussed the problems concerning the All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and the media industry. PM Kakar on the occasion directed for resolving the legitimate demands of the media industry and taking necessary steps in that regard. He said he would continue his interactions with journalists and media persons. The meeting was attended by Federal Information Secretary Zahoor Ahmed, Principal Information Officer Tariq Mahmood Khan, and Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi.

