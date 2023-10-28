Hydel potential of GB, KP needs to be tapped for cheap energy

Pakistan can ease its energy shortages by optimally tapping the clean and cheap hydroelectricity potential of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Talking to WealthPK, Ghulam Mehdi, Secretary for Water and Power in the Gilgit-Baltistan government, said that both these regions had abundant water resources that could transform the energy sector by mitigating the perpetual electricity crisis in the country.

“Both these regions possess a network of rivers and auxiliaries, of which only a fraction has so far been utilised for power generation. Pakistan has a total of 64,000 megawatts hydropower reserves, out of which 95% lie in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he pointed out.

As per a report titled “Hydropower Resources July 2023” published by Pakistan Private Power and Infrastructure Board, only 70% of people in the country have access to electricity.

The report says that as of June 2022, the total installed hydropower capacity was 169.35MW in GB and 5,789.22MW in KP, respectively.

Mehdi pointed to the fact that the difference between installed capacities and hydro resources in both the regions underscored the underutilisation of hydro resources in electricity generation.

“Currently one of the mega projects in Gilgit-Baltistan is the Diamer-Bhasha Dam. Upon completion, it is expected to generate around 4,500MW of electricity. The dam will be helpful in mitigating water scarcity and would ensure water availability for the agriculture sector in these regions,” he said.

He added that the electricity produced in these areas could eventually be integrated into the national grid, allowing it to be distributed to other industrial regions across the country. “This will enhance the competitiveness of the country's industries by offering them a pricing advantage compared to the industrial sectors in the neighbouring countries.”

In a nutshell, the hydro resources in GB and KP can significantly increase the electricity generation capacity of Pakistan. As hydropower is a cheaper and more reliable source of energy, it would ensure affordable and uninterrupted power supply to consumers.