IIOJK biggest prison in the world: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday said that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was the biggest prison in the world.

In a message on the 76th anniversary of the Black Day of Kashmir, Zardari – who is also the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians chief - said that the freedom from Indian occupation is the fundamental and democratic right of the people of IIOJK. The voice of the people of IIOJK cannot be suppressed by force. He said that India is a terrorist country and the world is realizing this now.

Zardari said that liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “If Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had not been martyred, the Occupied Kashmir would have long been free from Indian occupation. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised the voice of the people of Occupied Kashmir on every international forum. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari introduced Modi to the world as the butcher of Kashmir and India as a terrorist country,” he added. Zardari vowed that the PPP will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiri brethren and their right to vote. “The day is not far when IIOJK will be free from Indian occupation,” he said.