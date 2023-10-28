Imran says keeping him in jail part of London Plan

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday expressed apprehensions about threats to his life while staying in jail “because he would not agree to leave the country.” In a message sent from the jail for his supporters, the ex-premier said that they would have to fight for their own rights come what may. He said: “At the moment I am physically fit. I would know if my body would be experiencing change from weakness. But they have already made two public attempts to take my life.” “Since I will not agree to leave my country, there is of course a danger they will try to make another attempt on my life while I am in jail. Such an attempt could also be through slow poisoning,” he claimed without naming anyone. About the current situation, the PTI chief said that in the last few days, they had witnessed a total mockery of the law. All that is happening today is not just an execution of a London “Plan” but London “Agreement” that was signed between a cowardly fugitive and his facilitators,” he said while referring to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. Khan stated that the only way a ‘convicted criminal’ could be allowed to return to politics with a clean chit was by destroying state institutions. “And hence, what we are witnessing is a complete collapse of our justice system,” he added. He urged his followers to remember that all the cases against him were completely bogus and politically motivated, concocted only to keep him in jail for a certain time till after the elections or may be much longer beyond the elections. However, he made it clear that the growing political awareness and increasing resistance against closed-room conspiracies in his nation scared them.