Islamabad police nab 20 outlaws

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 20 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered liquor, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Khuram and recovered 30 liters of alcohol from his possession. Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Naeem and recovered 20 bottles of wine from his possession.

Tarnol police team arrested three accused namely Abdul Ghafar, Abid Ullah and Muhammad Ilyas and recovered two 30 bore pistols and 1150 gram heroin from their possession, while police team arrested an accused namely Najeeb Ullah involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Likewise, the Industrial-Area police team arrested an accused namely Shameer Masih and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Shams Colony police team arrested two accused Usama Khan and Ahmed and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Naseeb and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Koral police team arrested an accused namely Kashif Mehmood and recovered 10 litres of alcohol from his possession. Kirpa police arrested an accused namely Qasir and recovered 170 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Humak police team arrested six accused namely Muhammad Shoaib, Hazik Hassan, Muhammad Qasim, Usama Ali, Israr and Khalil Haider and recovered two pistols, two rifles and 413 gram heroin from their possession.

The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police Sumbal police station team arrested six drug peddlers including a lady and recovered 7000 gram heroin and 5770 grams of hashish from their possession, he said.

Following these directives, the Sumbal police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending six drug peddlers including a lady and recovered 7000 gram heroin and 5770 grams of hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Shahdat Ali, Muhammad Hamza, Shan Muhammad, Khizer Ali, Muhammad Waseem and Bilqees Bibi. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused at Sumbal police station and further investigation is underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has appreciated the police performance.

He emphasized that Islamabad Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation’’ he added.