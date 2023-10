Judge Bashir who heard cases against six PMs to retire on March 14

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a notification regarding the retirement of Accountability Court (AC) Judge Muhammad Bashir. As per the notification, Judge Muhammad Bashir would retire on March 14, 2024. Judge Muhammad Bashir had heard references against six former prime ministers including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sayed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shaukat Aziz and PTI chairman. He also heard references against former president Asif Ali Zardari.