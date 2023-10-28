Judicial Academy organizes training course for new lawyers

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy has organized a four-day training program on professional conduct and skills for newly inducted lawyers.
A total of twenty-two lawyers from Peshawar, South Waziristan, Haripur, and Mansehra participated in the training.
Muhammad Shoaib, Dean of Faculty (Director General Acting), highlighted the significance of lawyers in society and the justice system during his address. He expressed hope that the training would contribute to their professional development.
The training included discussions and practical activities on professional etiquette, legal ethics, professional conduct, interpretation of statutes and precedents, criminal trial procedures, workplace stress, trial procedures in civil cases, mock activities, ADR, and discussions on family laws.