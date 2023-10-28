Saturday, October 28, 2023
Judicial Academy organizes training course for new lawyers

October 28, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Judicial Academy has organized a four-day training pro­gram on professional conduct and skills for newly inducted lawyers.

A total of twenty-two lawyers from Peshawar, South Waziristan, Haripur, and Mansehra participat­ed in the training.

Muhammad Shoaib, Dean of Faculty (Director General Act­ing), highlighted the significance of lawyers in society and the jus­tice system during his address. He expressed hope that the training would contribute to their profes­sional development.

The training included discus­sions and practical activities on professional etiquette, legal eth­ics, professional conduct, inter­pretation of statutes and prece­dents, criminal trial procedures, workplace stress, trial procedures in civil cases, mock activities, ADR, and discussions on family laws.

