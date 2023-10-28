Kashmir Black Day marked in south Punjab

MULTAN - Kashmir Black Day was marked across south Punjab on Friday to condemn the Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir and to reaffirm Pakistan’s unvacillating support for the just cause of the Kashmiris.

Multan Solid Waste Management Company (MWMC) staffers staged a rally to show solidarity with Kashmir brethren. The rally was led by CEO Shahid Yaqoob and attended by a large number of the company’s staff. They made a human chain to express their support for them. A solidarity walk was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khanewal, Wasim Hamid Sindhu, at the district council, wherein a large number of people, including public officials, lawyers, and civil society, participated.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with anti-Indian slogans. They were holding Kashmiri and Pakistani flags too.

Addressing the participants, the DC highlighted the significance of this day, noting that 76 years ago, Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to illegally occupy the territory and subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms. Peace could not be achieved in the region without a resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiris.

In Muzaffargarh, a rally led by DC Muzaffargarh, Main Usman Ali, was arranged, which was attended by officers, notables, lawyers, and civil society members. It began at the DC office and culminated at Katchery Chowk.