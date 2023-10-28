Kazakhstan National Day celebrated in Lahore

LAHORE-Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Lahore celebrated Kazakhstan National Day at Al-Hamra Lahore. Governor Punjab inaugurated the event. Governor congratulated the ambassador on the national day and appreciated the efforts of Honorary Consul General and Kazakhstan House Lahore for providing one window solution to boost the bilateral relations of both countries.

Honorary Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Lahore Rao Khalid hosted a huge event to celebrate Kazakhstan National Day in the attendance of diplomats of different embassies, honorary consulates of Punjab, social dignitaries and government officials from the province of Punjab. The event was well attended from both countries and participants from both the countries engaged the audience in arts with cultural performance renowned Kazakh artists. Kazakhstan National Day, also known as Republic Day, is celebrated on [Date] to mark the declaration of Kazakhstan’s sovereignty in 1991. It symbolizes the nation’s journey towards independence and its commitment to progress, peace, and prosperity. The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Lahore will be hosting various events and activities to showcase Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage, art, music, and cuisine. These celebrations aim to strengthen the cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan while deepening the understanding of each other’s traditions. Rao Khalid, Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan in Lahore, expressed his delight in sharing this important day with the people of Pakistan. He emphasized the significance of the strong diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, which continue to flourish in various fields, including trade, education, and cultural exchanges.