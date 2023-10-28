Khurshid Shah laments party decision to join PDM govt

ISLAMABAD - Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah on Friday said his party’s decision to become an ally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s 16-month-long coalition government was a ‘mistake’ and sought forgiveness for the move.

His comments come in the wake of withering criticism from the PPP concerning the circumstances and treatment of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country, leading the PPP to express concerns about a lack of level-playing field as the country prepares for elections, expected to take place in January next year. Speaking at a private TV programme, Shah said: “We were there 16 months [in the government]. We made a mistake, forgive us. We committed a mistake.” The PPP leader stated that the past should be left behind and emphasised the need for a specific election date.

When asked again if the PPP had erred by participating in the previous coalition government, Shah reiterated, “I say forgive us, we made a mistake.

There, are you content? Now, provide the [election] date.” He mentioned that the PPP’s support wasn’t directed at any specific government but rather aimed at upholding democracy and the parliament. “We upheld and safeguarded the slogan of ‘vote ko izzat do’ (respect the vote), not the PML-N. Despite that, we say, forgive us, as we were part of the government for 16 months, so please forgive us.

“It was a mistake, so now announce the elections. What else are we requesting?” In response to a query regarding the PPP’s initial congratulatory message to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and subsequent accusations of favoritism towards the PML-N, Shah clarified, “The PML-N is part of that [caretaker government], we are not. We could also have joined and secured four ministries, but we realised that by doing so, we might hinder the prospect of timely elections.” He further emphasised that the PPP’s primary goal was to ensure elections proceed in accordance with the law and the Constitution.