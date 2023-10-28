KP govt launches helpline to report illegal foreign residents

ISLAMABAD - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced toll-free helpline No. 1700 for reporting illegal foreign residents in any area, to ensure their repatriation by the October 31 deadline.
Citizens are encouraged to seek guidance and assistance from the helpline if they encounter difficulties related to illegal and unregistered foreigners living in their vicinity or properties. The government assures the voluntary repatriation of all illegal and unregistered foreigners in a dignified manner. Legal action will be taken after the deadline.