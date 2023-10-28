Saturday, October 28, 2023
KP govt launches helpline to report illegal foreign residents

October 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment has introduced toll-free helpline No. 1700 for reporting il­legal foreign residents in any area, to ensure their repatriation by the October 31 deadline.

Citizens are encouraged to seek guidance and assistance from the helpline if they encounter difficul­ties related to illegal and unreg­istered foreigners living in their vicinity or properties. The gov­ernment assures the voluntary re­patriation of all illegal and unreg­istered foreigners in a dignified manner. Legal action will be taken after the deadline.

