LDA seals PTI office at Jail Road

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s PTI party office located at jail road Lahore. The LDA officials accompanied by Lahore police contingent and two prison vans reached outside PTI’s jail road party office right before the commencement of the PTI central Punjab secretary general Azeem Ullah Khan press conference scheduled at the venue. The development came after PTI on Thursday had announced to address a press talk to announce their political campaign strategy for upcoming general elections. LDA team along with law enforcement agencies reached spot and sealed PTI’s political focal point forcing PTI activists present in the building to flee the scene. The operation led PTI leaders to relocate the press conference venue to Lahore High Court’sconference room. The Nation spoke to LDA authorities concerned to sought reason behind the sudden operation ny the Provincial capital’s development authority to which spokesperson of the LDA explained that the map of the PTI jail road party was not approved by the LDA therefore the constructed building was illegal. Additionally, the PTI party office is build on pillar structure design which is only exclusive and approved for commercial buildings only. Adding to this he said , PTI party office building also violates the parking space policy of the LDA as the building didn’t have any parking space at all. When asked did LDA follow the standard procedure by issuing a warning notice to PTI seven days prior to this operation to which he replied previously LDA had served multiple notices to PTI officials in the past.