LESCO receives Rs 13.2 million from 501 defaulters

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 13.2 million from 501 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 44th day of its recovery campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that on the 44th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.41 million from 68 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.13 million from 74 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.08 million from 45 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 440,000 from 13 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 980,000 from 64 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 2.77 million from 110 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 470,000 from 42 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.93 million from 85 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.53 billion from 32,837 defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 136 million from 4,388 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 240.15 million from 3,829 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 153.54 million from 4,177 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 60.16 million from 1,798 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 65.31 million from 2,881 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 151.62 million from 3,575 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 70.46 million from 5,004 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 176.04 million from 7,185 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters.