LHC bars govt from issuing NOC for uplift projects to control smog

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred the government from issuing no objection certificate (NOC) for any development project until January. The order has been issued in response to the petitions submitted before the LHC to control smog. The Lahore commissioner has been directed to devise an encouraging policy for the people using electric motorcycles and bicycles. Similarly, points should be established in Lahore from where citizens can get bicycles on affordable rent, says court. LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim also ordered the commissioner to ensure conversion of brick kilns in Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib into improved set-ups with new technology. Meanwhile, the court has withdrawn the stay order issued against development work near Babu Sabu interchange after the commissioner’s statement and allowed work on the scheme. The LHC judge has taken significant measures which have helped reduce smog. Environment Commission head Hina Hafeezullah and senior member Syed Kamal Haider present report in every hearing of the case. The report is related to action the government is taking against owners of smoke-emitting vehicles and factories, and kilns operating without adopting zigzag technology despite clear-cut instructions. Justice Karim issued a detailed order on pleas including the one submitted by a citizen, Haroon Farooq, seeking steps to prevent smog. As there is more smog from October to January, the judge has stopped issuance of NOCs for development works during these months.