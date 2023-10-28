Locals concerned over encroachments in Mardan

MARDAN - Inhabitants of Mardan have raised significant concerns over the proliferation of encroachments in various bazaars and chowks within the city. They are urging the concerned authorities to take action and remove these encroachments, which have led to traffic congestion and inconvenience for pedestrians.
Muhammad Ejaz, a resident, alleged that encroachers have occupied different bazaars, possibly in collusion with concerned officials, leading to traffic mess and pedestrian inconveniences. Encroachment mafia has virtually taken over several areas, including Bank Road, Shahidano Bazaar, Charsadda Chowk, Malakand Chowk, Par Hoti Chowk, Dwasaro Chowk, Par Hoti Chowk, Shamshi Road, Sarfaraz Gunj Bazaar, and other parts of the city.
Muhammad Saeed Khan, another resident, pointed out that encroachers have established illegal setups alongside roads, placing their showcases on footpaths to sell items, causing trouble for customers. He accused the encroachment department officials of allegedly receiving monthly bribes. Additionally, he claimed that footpaths were allegedly being rented out by either owners or shopkeepers.
Shahab Khan, another resident, emphasized that several shops were built without formal map approvals, and encroachers had also installed fruit and vegetable stalls on both sides of the road, causing inconvenience to pedestrians. He mentioned that Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar had written to concerned authorities about this issue, but no action had been taken. He alleged that influential trader organization leaders had close ties with officials, putting pressure on the administration not to take action.
Residents of Mardan are urging the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court to take suo moto action in this matter and provide relief to the masses.