Locals concerned over encroachments in Mardan

MARDAN - Inhabitants of Mardan have raised significant concerns over the pro­liferation of encroach­ments in various bazaars and chowks within the city. They are urging the concerned authorities to take action and remove these encroachments, which have led to traffic congestion and inconve­nience for pedestrians.

Muhammad Ejaz, a res­ident, alleged that en­croachers have occupied different bazaars, possi­bly in collusion with con­cerned officials, leading to traffic mess and pe­destrian inconveniences. Encroachment mafia has virtually taken over several areas, includ­ing Bank Road, Shahi­dano Bazaar, Charsadda Chowk, Malakand Chowk, Par Hoti Chowk, Dwasaro Chowk, Par Hoti Chowk, Shamshi Road, Sarfaraz Gunj Bazaar, and other parts of the city.

Muhammad Saeed Khan, another resi­dent, pointed out that encroachers have es­tablished illegal setups alongside roads, plac­ing their showcases on footpaths to sell items, causing trouble for cus­tomers. He accused the encroachment depart­ment officials of alleg­edly receiving monthly bribes. Additionally, he claimed that footpaths were allegedly being rented out by either owners or shopkeepers.

Shahab Khan, anoth­er resident, emphasized that several shops were built without formal map approvals, and en­croachers had also in­stalled fruit and vegeta­ble stalls on both sides of the road, causing in­convenience to pedestri­ans. He mentioned that Mayor Mardan Himayat­ullah Mayar had written to concerned authori­ties about this issue, but no action had been tak­en. He alleged that in­fluential trader organi­zation leaders had close ties with officials, putting pressure on the adminis­tration not to take action.

Residents of Mardan are urging the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court to take suo moto action in this matter and provide relief to the masses.