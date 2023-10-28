LSC Polo in Pink: Int’l match for women players today

LAHORE - An international match featuring foreign and local women players is set to take place today (Saturday), as part of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament 2023.

This prestigious event is being hosted under the patronage of La­hore Polo Club. Azam Hayat Noon, President of Lahore Polo Club, shared his enthusiasm for the up­coming exhibition match, which is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm. He expressed the hope that this initiative will serve as a catalyst, inspiring more Paki­stani girls to embrace the sport of polo in the future.

Noon extended his gratitude to all stakeholders involved, particularly acknowledging Lahore Smart City and Pink Ribbon for their unwavering support. He emphasized that the Lahore Polo Club has been at the forefront of creating awareness about breast can­cer among women through this tournament for several years.

In the lead-up to the final, Peb­ble Breaker team secured their place by triumphing over Rijas Polo in a closely contested match. The main final of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tourna­ment, to be held on Sunday, will feature a thrilling showdown between Pebble Breaker and La­hore Smart City teams.

During their qualifying match, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Bilal Haye showcased their prowess by scoring four goals each for Peb­ble Breaker. On the other hand, Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Maj Adil Rao, and Faisal Shahzad contributed two goals each for Rijas Polo.

In a separate match, DS Polo/ Sheikhoo Steel emerged victori­ous, earning a spot in the Sub­sidiary Final by defeating Guard Group 7½-6. Omar Asjad Malhi led the charge for DS Polo/Sheik­hoo with four goals, and Dani­yal Sheikh hammered in three goals, leveraging their half-goal handicap advantage. Taimur Ali Malik scored five goals for Guard Group, and Ch Fateh added one