M Alam continues command in Defence Raya Open Golf

LAHORE - As the 2nd Defence Raya Open Golf Championship unfolds at the Defence Raya Golf Course, Muhammad Alam of Lahore Garrison Golf Course has emerged as the standout performer after the tournament’s second round.

Ranked 7th in the national golf circuit, Alam’s relentless pursuit of excellence is yielding fruitful results. In a field dominated by seasoned professionals like Shabbir Iqbal, Matloob Ahmed, and M Munir, who have shaped Pakistan’s golfing land­scape for over two decades, Alam has maintained his lead through two consecutive rounds.

He opened with a remarkable gross score of 66 in the first round and continued his strong perfor­mance with a gross 68 in the sec­ond. His cumulative score after two rounds stands at 134, a remarkable ten under par, showcasing his excep­tional golfing skill and expertise.

The competition for top honors and the lucrative cash prizes re­mains fierce, with challengers like Shabbir Iqbal and Ahmed Baig de­termined to close the gap. Shabbir delivered impressive rounds of 67 and 69, while Ahmed Baig posted scores of 69 and 70.

Another notable contender, Mat­loob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison, climbed to fourth place with scores of 71 and 70 in the first two rounds, totaling 141, three under par. Mat­loob has the potential to surprise his opponents with his outstanding play.

Minhaj Maqsood from Rawalpindi posted a two-round score of 142, while M Naeem from Peshawar fol­lows closely at 143. Other contenders include Rehmatullah (DHA) at 145 and a group of four competitors tied at 146: M Naseer, M Zubair, Kashif Masih and Muhammed Munir.

Following the second round, a cut was applied, allowing only 51 par­ticipants out of the initial 100 to continue competing over the next two days, intensifying the battle for golfing supremacy.

All leading players expressed their satisfaction with the golf course conditions at the Defence Raya Golf Course and praised the efforts of Club Secretary Brig Ayaz Masood Khan and Muhammed Haroon Shafiq for their dedication.