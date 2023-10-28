Measures against smog intensified

LAHORE - The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has decided to make a crackdown on smoky vehicles more effective. The department has also decided to take relentless action against brick kilns and factories that contribute to smog. Director Environmental Protection Department Naseem-Ur- Rehman Shah told APP that factories emitting excessive smoke and engaged in the burning of tires would also face immediate closure. Action will also be taken against those found selling substandard fuel. The district administrations has also been instructed to ensure continuous watering of roads to avoid pollution. Additionally, covering of sand and gravel, along with regular water sprinkling, will be mandatory for construction activities. The district administration has also intensified anti-smog actions while becoming active to protect the provincial capital from smog. A meeting, presided over by Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was briefed that an antismog cell has been established at the divisional level. ADCC Abdul Salam Arif will be the chairman of the cell. The commissioner also sought a report on police action against the burning of crop residue in the areas around the motorway.