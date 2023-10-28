Minister vows mainstreaming of former FATA

PESHAWAR - Dr. Aamir Abdullah, the Care­taker Minister for Merged Dis­tricts, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated that the government is exert­ing maximum effort to integrate the former FATA into the main­stream of development and alle­viate their sense of deprivation.

He made these remarks dur­ing his visit to Ghalanai, the dis­trict headquarters of Mohmand tribal district. Upon his arrival at Ghalanai, the provincial min­ister received a warm welcome from the tribesmen. The Depu­ty Commissioner of Mohmand provided him with a compre­hensive briefing on completed and ongoing development.

The provincial minister for newly merged districts men­tioned that efforts are being made to resolve issues related to land records through the rev­enue department. He also com­mitted to addressing obstacles in granting mineral leases in the Mohmand district. The construc­tion of the Mohmand-Bajaur main highway will be prioritized by the finance department.

Dr Abdullah pledged to work towards designating tourist spots in the Mohmand district as tourism zones and instruct­ed relevant authorities to re­solve issues, including clean wa­ter supply.