Minister vows mainstreaming of former FATA

PESHAWAR - Dr. Aamir Abdullah, the Caretaker Minister for Merged Districts, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated that the government is exerting maximum effort to integrate the former FATA into the mainstream of development and alleviate their sense of deprivation.
He made these remarks during his visit to Ghalanai, the district headquarters of Mohmand tribal district. Upon his arrival at Ghalanai, the provincial minister received a warm welcome from the tribesmen. The Deputy Commissioner of Mohmand provided him with a comprehensive briefing on completed and ongoing development.
The provincial minister for newly merged districts mentioned that efforts are being made to resolve issues related to land records through the revenue department. He also committed to addressing obstacles in granting mineral leases in the Mohmand district. The construction of the Mohmand-Bajaur main highway will be prioritized by the finance department.
Dr Abdullah pledged to work towards designating tourist spots in the Mohmand district as tourism zones and instructed relevant authorities to resolve issues, including clean water supply.