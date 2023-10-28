MQM-P pays tribute to freedom struggle, sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris

HYDERABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has paid tribute to the sacrifices and freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir who have been bravely fighting against the Indian occupation of the valley. The MQM-P’s Hyderabad chapter Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said in a statement here on Friday that Kashmir was an inseparable part of Pakistan. He added that the valley’s people were bonded to the people of Pakistan in the same national spirit that other people of the country shared with each other. Siddiqui observed that for over 7 decades India had kept unleashing its brutal forces to suppress the voice of Kashmiris but despite all those atrocities had ended up further strengthening their resolve for freedom. “The people of Kashmir have been writing the story of their freedom struggle with their blood,” he said.