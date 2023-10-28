Naqvi salutes Kashmiris for bravely enduring Indian atrocities

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said he salutes his Kashmiri brothers and sisters for brave­ly enduring every sort of Indian barbarity and tyranny.

Lakhs of Indian military sol­diers have kept the unarmed Kashmiris under detention and the people of Held Valley had been detained in their own houses.

The CM, in his message on the ‘Black Day’ against Indian ag­gression, said that the obnox­ious thinking of RSS had been fully exposed over committing inhuman besiege, oppression and torture of innocent Kash­miris. The silence of the world and international community holds neither rhyme nor reason over day by day deteriorating situation of Indian Held Kash­mir. The liberation spirit of the Kashmiri people will win for them independence as it is their fundamental right.

The CM urged the internation­al media and human rights or­ganisations to vociferously raise their voice for the freedom of Kashmiris. The Kashmiris have proved that India, by employing barbarous and atrocious pow­er, could not subdue the inde­pendence movement of Kash­miri people. Naqvi vowed that Pakistan would continue its dip­lomatic and moral support for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. “We have to remind the people of Indian Illegally Occu­pied Kashmir today that they are not alone in their freedom struggle and the Pakistani na­tion is standing shoulder to shoulder with them,” he added.

CM calls for timely completion of foreign-funded projects

Mohsin Naqvi Friday called for timely completion of foreign funded projects as he presided over a meeting of the joint re­view committee held at the P&D Board.

In attendance were the Coun­try Directors of the World Bank, Mr. Najy ben Hassan, and the Asian Development Bank, Mr. Yong Ye, along with representa­tives from various donor agen­cies. The meeting also featured the presence of the Federal Sec­retary of the Economic Affairs Division, administrative secre­taries, and senior officials.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Chairman of P&D, If­tikhar Sahu, provided detailed briefings to the participants, while the Chief Minister assured his commitment to taking every conceivable measure for the punctual completion of these projects. Currently, there is pro­gress underway on 12 World Bank-assisted projects valued at 2,456 million dollars and eight other initiatives funded by the Asian Development Bank, with a combined value of 849 million dollars, all within the province.

The work spans a variety of projects, encompassing are­as such as Punjab’s tourism for economic growth, agricultur­al and rural transformation, green development, and city programs, all in collaboration with the World Bank. Addition­ally, there are ongoing coopera­tive efforts with the World Bank and other agencies to achieve the successful implementation of the national health program.

CM Naqvi further expressed the commitment to meeting tar­gets in the fields of transport, environment, and family plan­ning, welcoming the assistance from the World Bank and ADB in these endeavors. He empha­sized the government’s dedi­cated efforts to yield enhanced results through effective team­work, emphasizing the urgen­cy in swiftly executing develop­ment projects.

The provincial government is fully dedicated to fostering stronger collaborations with the ADB, World Bank, and other do­nors, with a strong commitment to making this partnership even more fruitful. Mr. Hassan appre­ciated the institutional reforms introduced by the Punjab gov­ernment, acknowledging their significance.