Saturday, October 28, 2023
Narcotics smuggler killed in encounter with police

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad police on Friday shot dead an alleged smuggler of crystal meth and other narcotics, Sajjad Khan Sawati, who was wanted by the police in several cases, during an encounter within the jurisdiction of the Tando Yousuf police station.
The police spokesman informed that the Tando Yousuf police conducted a raid in the Badin Charlie area after receiving information about Sawati’s presence. He claimed that when the police reached the area, they were engaged in an exchange of fire. According to him, Sawati sustained a fatal gunshot wound and died on the spot.

