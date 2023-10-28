Saturday, October 28, 2023
Nawaz has the capability to solve Pakistan’s economic crisis: Shehbaz

Our Staff Reporter
October 28, 2023
LAHORE  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that Mian Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country had brought about a significant shift in the political landscape, infusing renewed energy into the party’s dedicated workers and supporters.

He conveyed this sentiment during a meeting with former MNAs of the PML-N, Shaista Pervaiz Malik and Ali Pervaiz Malik, who had called on him to deliberate on party affairs and upcoming political engagements.

During the conversation, Shehbaz Sharif commended the relentless efforts of the party’s leaders and workers in orchestrating the historic rally held on October 21 which marked Nawaz Sharif’s return. He acknowledged the dedication and hard work that went into making the event a resounding success. Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif underscored that Mian Nawaz Sharif possessed the vision and capability to guide the country out of its ongoing economic crisis. He emphasised that unity within the party and the broader political landscape was imperative to address the economic challenges facing Pakistan. Separately, Shehbaz Sharif condoled the death of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang saying that he was deeply grieved by the tragic loss. In a post on social media website X, Shehbaz Sharif said that he had the privilege of knowing Li as a true friend of Pakistan. His significant efforts in enhancing Sino-Pakistan relations were truly remarkable, Shehbaz said as he also remembered Li’s support and leadership in turning the concept of CPEC into a transformative project as his enduring legacy.

