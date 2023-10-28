Saturday, October 28, 2023
New DG FGEHA directs to implement targets oriented approach

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2023
Islamabad - The newly appointed Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Captain Retired Zafar Iqbal assumed his duties and chaired maiden meeting.

The meeting was attended by all the directors and senior officers of the authority. In the meeting, the newly posted Director General assigned targets to all the directors and issued instructions that they should submit quarterly, six monthly and annual progress reports.

 He said submissions of these progress reports will help streamlining the activities towards achieving the targets as promised with allottees/ government employees.  

Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority further emphasized that details of all completed and incomplete projects may be shared with him along with the obstacles/ bottlenecks so that these could be removed well on time.

Earlier, the federal government removed former DG Tariq Rasheed from his position on Wednesday and appointed Mr. Iqbal as new director General.

